Latest Update In Copyright Lawsuit Involving AEW's Luchasaurus

While Luchasaurus made his return to AEW television recently, the man behind the character is still stuck in court.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that attorneys for Austin Matelson (aka Luchasaurus) have submitted a motion to dismiss the complaints filed by Composite Effects (or CFX) over Matelson's use of their Viper Silicone Mask design, citing CFX's attorneys' inability to prove "substantial similarity" between the Viper Silicone Mask and the Luchasaurus design. According to the motion, the addition of horns, as well as the fact that the Luchasaurus mask covers considerably less of the wearer's body — as the Viper mask covers the entire head, and extends to the shoulders — make the design distinct from CFX's initial design. Matelson's attorneys also note that as different as the initial Luchasaurus mask is, the third design (known as the "Olaja mask") contains even more distinctions.

There is currently no word on whether the dismissal will be granted.

CFX's case against Matelson states that CFX designed the initial Luchasaurus mask for Matelson in December of 2016, which specifically states the design would be a modified version of CFX's "Viper Silicone Mask." CFX claims that Matelson did not have the rights to make merchandise featuring the mask design, which Matelson and CFX modified to add horns in March 2019, just months before AEW signed Matelson and began running events. According to the lawsuit, CFX, AEW and Matelson tried to come to a licensing agreement after Matelson signed with the company. CFX and AEW reportedly began communications in 2021 over a new mask design for Matelson that was eventually abandoned due to the "iconic" nature of the initial design CFX made for Matelson.

CFX began asking Matelson and AEW to stop using the mask design in 2022, after AEW allegedly approached a different mask maker about making a mask with a design similar to CFX's.