New Book On Ric Flair By Wrestling Historian Tim Hornbaker Coming In September 2023

Those familiar with author Tim Hornbaker will recognize that he is fascinated by two subjects: baseball and pro wrestling. Among Hornbaker's most recognized works in the latter department are "Capital Revolution: The Rise of the McMahon Wrestling Empire," and "Death of the Territories: Expansion, Betrayal and the War That Changed Pro Wrestling Forever," both of which focused on the rise of Vince McMahon and the decline of wrestling territories in the United States.

Now, Hornbaker is looking to write another book on a figure who came up during the territory days, and lasted well beyond them. The author revealed just who he would be writing about on Twitter Sunday morning in a two part tweet.

"My tenth book will be published on September 12, 2023," Hornbaker tweeted. "The title is 'The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair.' This is the first book on Flair written by a historian and will be one of my largest books with over 50 pages of endnotes.

"This book is three years in the making and one I considered to be historically important on so many fronts. Thank you for all the support, as always!"

Hornbaker didn't specify whether the book would cover only Flair's legendary career in the squared circle, or include information about his life outside the ring as well. The wrestling legend certainly has provided ample material over the past several years that could be included in the book, including a renewed focus on the accusations against him from the "Plane Ride From Hell," and his retirement match last August as part of the Starrcast fan convention.