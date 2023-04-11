Kurt Angle Thinks Roman Reigns Might Be Champion For Too Long, Worries Fans Will Lose Interest

Kurt Angle thinks that WWE is running out of time to make the next big star.

"I'm not gonna beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man, deserves to be," Angle said on the latest "Kurt Angle Show" episode. "But we're in a time now where if you're champion for three years ... it's a little long." Angle thinks that the mentality behind multi-year title reigns comes from the territory era.

"When you were in territories, you weren't on TV every week," Angle explained, "So fans had to come see you at the arenas and you would only be at that city one day a week, so they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years, now Roman Reigns is going on and it looks like he's gonna hold the title for another few years. The thing is, he's on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and he's on PPV every month. It's just a lot."

Angle believes that people will lose interest over the course of Reigns' reign as it hasn't led to many new stars, noting that WWE had a chance to make Cody Rhodes a "megastar" at WrestleMania.

"S***, might as well just [break Bruno Sammartino's record] now," Angle chuckled when his co-host brought up that Reigns is nearing a title run that rivals the reigns of stars like Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales.

Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020 and is nearing 1,000 days with the title belt.