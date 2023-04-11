Bayley Returns As Damage CTRL Implosion Teased On WWE Raw

All signs point to the implosion of Damage CTRL.

On last night's "WWE Raw," Bayley returned to WWE programming for the first time since WrestleMania 39, quelling unverified rumors of her unhappiness with her creative direction in WWE. In a backstage segment, Bayley initially announced that she, Piper Niven and Mia "Michin" Yim would be involved in a three-way bout, with the winner getting a shot at Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. However, IYO and Dakota Kai voiced their displeasure, suggesting that Bayley should be looking out for them rather than getting herself another title opportunity. This led to Bayley convincing Adam Pearce to have SKY take her spot in the match.

Later in the night, after SKY became the #1 contender to Belair's title, Bayley appeared less than enthused about her stablemate's victory, breaking out a slow golf clap rather than celebrating emphatically. Furthermore, Bayley was reluctant to lift IYO's hand after the match, which seemed to further hint at the inevitable.

After the show went off the air, Damage CTRL appeared on "Raw Talk" to address the biggest victory of IYO's main roster career. Fans noticed that Bayley was once again not very excited about the outcome, even as SKY and KAI celebrated by hugging each other.

"I'm gonna be your Raw Women's Champion," a confident SKY told Byron Saxton, as Bayley looked on.

"do you trust bayley?" seeing this, look at bayley's expressions, wasn't in a rush to hold up iyo's arm like dakota did and then the way she's looking at iyo.. pic.twitter.com/00ureCtM04 — ˗ˏˋ wiki ᰔᩚ • fan account ´ˎ˗ (@luv4bayley) April 11, 2023

WWE has yet to announce the date for the SKY vs. Belair title bout. The EST has not defended her title since her victory over Asuka at WrestleMania 39.