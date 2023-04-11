Bronson Reed Warns Bobby Lashley Their 'Story Ain't Over' After WWE Raw

The phrase "Big meaty men slappin' meat" was trending at one point on Twitter last night as Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed decimated each other on "WWE Raw."

The match between the two behemoths was ruled a No Contest after they continued to brawl outside, refusing to heed the referee's 10 count, and getting themselves disqualified. In fact, they had to be separated by WWE officials even after the officials called for the bell. The outcome almost certainly set up a rematch between Lashley and Reed, possibly at the upcoming Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Later in the night, Reed sent out a stern warning to Lashley, warning "The All Mighty" that he had yet to see him at his best.

"Story ain't over," Reed wrote on Twitter. "Been sick all week with the flu, Uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force. Stay tuned."

Reed has been taunting Lashley by referring to the former WWE Champion as his "uncle" over the past few weeks. During the post-WrestleMania episode of "Raw," Reed asked Lashley permission to call him "Uncle Bobby" and noted that the veteran WWE wrestler had taught him "how to lose" in the WWE. The tense confrontation led to Lashley challenging Reed to a match, which took place this week.

The rivalry with Lashley marks Reed's first major program since he returned to WWE in December 2022. Since his return, Reed has remained undefeated in singles contests, defeating the likes of Akira Tozawa, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Chad Gable, Elias, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis at both televised and live events. In fact, the No Contest against Lashley was Reed's first match that didn't end with a victory next to his name. However, Reed has come out on the losing end in multi-man matches and battle royals, including the Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship and the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale.