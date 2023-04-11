Arn Anderson Comments On Brock Anderson's Growth, Tag Team Potential With Brian Pillman Jr

AEW star Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson, is still relatively fresh on the wrestling scene, but the 26-year-old has quietly been getting reps on shows such as "AEW Dark" as well as on the independents. Speaking on his podcast, "Arn," Brock's father Arn commented on the overall progress of his son in the ring and the benefit of the types of matches he's been taking part in.

"That's how you get better, is wrestling somebody better than you," Anderson said, referring to the list of men his son has been in the ring with over the last year. That list includes FTR, Ricky Steamboat, Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, Ricky Morton, and many more. "Virtually everybody on that list is better than him, because of his experience level." The former Four Horsemen member sees big things ahead for his son, who has been teaming up with fellow second-generation wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. over the last several months.

"[Brock] and Pillman are going to make ... a pretty damn good team," Anderson continued. The proud father stated that his son is good at retaining information, and Arn believes Brock continues improving with each and every performance. As of now, Anderson and Pillman have three wins and zero losses this year, possibly indicating that AEW President Tony Khan sees something in the young tag team.

Prior to pairing up together, Pillman was in a tag team with Griff Garrison known as the Varsity Blonds. The two disbanded last year after losing a match against Tony Nese and Josh Woods, who now call themselves the Varsity Athletes. As for Anderson, he was once a member of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family faction but broke out on his own a short time after Rhodes departed AEW.