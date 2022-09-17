Brian Pillman Jr. Seems To Imply The Varsity Blonds Are Done

Ever since Julia Hart joined the House of Black at AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 in May, her former associates in the Varsity Blonds have been scarcely seen on AEW TV. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison appeared on "Dynamite" and "Dark" a total of five times throughout the summer with varying results. And while they earned a victory in their latest match, it's unclear what the future holds for the team, especially when considering Pillman's recent comments about his partnership with Garrison.

While appearing on "Café De René with René Duprée," Pillman spoke about the history of the Varsity Blonds as if it were all behind him.

"As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our edge and our spark that made us a good babyface group that could've gotten over. [...] But somebody came in and decided she would be better with [House of Black]. That's just how it goes. I definitely wasn't happy with it to be quite honest. It is what it is. It's business. I thought probably what really stopped us from seeing the true potential of the Varsity Blondes was that we lost her before we really got going. [...] "To have that taken apart was kinda rough for me at that point in my career. But I'm very happy with how it turned out. Really happy with the moment that she had at the pay-per-view Very happy with being at AEW in general. I don't think that the Varsity Blondes was the fullest creative extension of myself. [...] But I think people will look back on the Varsity Blondes quite fondly actually. Who knows what's next for us?"

