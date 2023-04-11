Brian Cage Signs New Long-Term Deal With AEW

After weeks of speculation, Brian Cage has signed a new deal to remain with All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Fightful Select reported on Tuesday that one-third of the reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions "put pen to paper this week" and has signed a new multi-year deal to keep him with Tony Khan's promotions.

It had been reported for weeks that Cage's AEW deal was coming up in the spring ahead of his trios title defense at ROH Supercard of Honor. When The Embassy retained, it seemed to indicate Cage was sticking around, however the 39-year-old was reportedly briefly working without a contract. Additionally, there was some discrepancy over when Cage would become a free agent as AEW was considering adding time to his original deal due to an injury he had upon signing.

Several top AEW talent had pushed for Cage to be re-signed while there was also said to be "some interest" from WWE. He ultimately worked with an agent in the process and liked the offer AEW made him. Fightful also noted that AEW worked hard to get the deal done over the last couple of weeks and that it was agreed to in principle ahead of Cage aligning with Swerve Strickland on last week's "AEW Rampage."

Following a main event run in Impact Wrestling, Cage signed with AEW at the start of 2020 and officially debuted at that year's Double or Nothing event. He went on to be awarded the FTW Championship as a member of Team Taz. A year later, he lost the title to Ricky Starks and was later booked on ROH shows in 2022. Cage and The Gates of Agony have held the ROH Six-Man tag titles since Final Battle in December.