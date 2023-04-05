Brian Cage Remains A Free Agent Despite Holding A Championship In Ring Of Honor

In the weeks leading up to ROH's Supercard of Honor, a lot of speculation focused on Brian Cage, and not just because he's one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions. The AEW/ROH star's deal was reportedly set to expire around that time, which made Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona's successful title defense over AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik seem like a surefire sign that an agreement had been reached for Cage to stick around.

However, it appears that isn't the case. Fightful Select reports that Cage still hasn't signed a new deal with AEW/ROH, and is currently working in the two promotions without a contract. However, that doesn't mean Cage is leaving, as he and Tony Khan are continuing to negotiate, and an attempt to reach a short-term deal while negotiating a longer-term one was even proposed. The discussions between the AEW/ROH and Cage camps are said to have been productive. It was noted that AEW/ROH had attempted another way to keep Cage under their umbrella long-term, as the two sides had discussed extending Cage's deal due to the time he missed with injury upon initially signing with AEW. Cage ultimately pushed back against the idea, though the continued negotiations seem to suggest there were no hard feelings on the matter.

Interest in Cage has jumped since reports emerged of his contract expiring, with big names in AEW reportedly pushing for Khan to sign him to a new deal. Khan himself stated at the post Supercard of Honor press scrum that he was looking to secure Cage long-term. It was also reported there was interest in Cage from WWE, though given the upheaval in the promotion this week, it's unclear how feasible a deal with them still is.