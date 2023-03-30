Backstage Update On Brian Cage's AEW/ROH Status Following Supercard Of Honor

It may be WrestleMania season, but it's also contract season, at least for Brian Cage. The AEW/ROH star, and currently one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, will reportedly see his contract expire this weekend, and with interest from both WWE and Tony Khan, there's been no telling just what decision Cage will make. However, according to this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, Cage's deal actually already expired, but he agreed to work ROH's Supercard of Honor event this weekend before finishing up. That is if he's actually finishing up, as it was also hinted that a new deal could still be reached, though the ball very much appears to be in Cage's court on that.

If this is it for him, it will end an eventful, but mixed, three years for Cage in AEW/ROH. He debuted by winning the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing 2020. He would go on to be a founding member of Team Taz, alongside Ricky Starks, and be gifted the FTW World Title soon after, a title he'd eventually lose after being betrayed by Taz, Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs a year later.

After being defeated in his feud against Starks, Cage disappeared from TV, coincidentally around the time his wife, former Lucha Underground ring announcer Melissa Santos, complained about his booking. He would reappear in ROH at Supercard of Honor 2022 as a client of Tully Blanchard. Since Blanchard's departure in July, Cage has appeared on both AEW and ROH regularly as a member of Prince Nana's Embassy, winning the Six-Man Titles with Kaun and Toa Lioa in December. The Embassy will defend their six-man gold against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik at Supercard of Honor 2023.