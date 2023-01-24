Big Update On Brian Cage's AEW Contract Status

Historically, January has been a month where pro wrestling contracts expire and big name free agents enter the fray, whether it be AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows in 2016, or Cody Rhodes just last year. So it will come as no surprise that another notable talent looks to be hitting the open market in short order.

Fightful Select reports that AEW/ROH star Brian Cage is set to have his current deal expire in "a matter of weeks," though a firm date on the expiration wasn't given. It was also noted that things could change should AEW and Cage agree to an extension, though there is no word as of this writing on how close, or far apart, the two sides are. It was only a year ago when many expected that Cage would head out the door, after he spent a long time off TV following remarks by his wife, former Lucha Underground ring announcer Melissa Santos, regarding his position. Instead, to the shock of many, as well as Cage himself, his option was picked up by Tony Khan, who subsequently assigned Cage to the ROH brand. He's since appeared on both AEW and ROH shows, is currently one third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, and has been praised for his work since becoming a TV regular again.

As for whether WWE could make a play for Cage, it was noted that feelers have been sent out within the company to see if WWE would be interested in him, though it remains unclear how strong the interest is on either side. In the meantime, Cage is gearing up for tomorrow's episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he'll go one on one with Bryan Danielson.