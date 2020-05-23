Brian Cage (with Taz at his side) made his debut at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Cage was the mystery entrant for the Casino Ladder Match and would end up winning the match to earn a future AEW World Championship Match.
Last year, Cage nearly worked at Double or Nothing, but Impact officials reportedly told him he couldn't appear on the show.
Cage has been out of action since January with a torn bicep.
