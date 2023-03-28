ROH Supercard Of Honor Adds Six-Man Tag Team Title Match

Realistically speaking, there is little that needs to be added to ROH's Supercard of Honor this Friday, a show that already features Eddie Kingston challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata, among other bouts. And yet, another title match has been made official for the show, one that could serve as a sign regarding one of the participants' future. ROH made the match official on Twitter.

"After their altercations on ROH TV, The Embassy, Brian Cage/Kaun/Toa Liona will defend their ROH World 6-Man Tag Team titles LIVE on PPV against AR Fox/Blake Christian/Metalik at Supercard Of Honor!" the tweet read. As noted, this match has been brewing over the last few weeks on Honor Club, after the Fox/Christian/Metalik trio formed to defeat The Trustbusters. The group then set their sights on the ROH Six-Man Champions, preventing them from attacking Dalton Castle following a victory over Castle and the Boys on March 16, followed by two confrontations between the teams on March 23.

While the match serves, arguably, as the biggest threat to the Embassy's several month reign, it could also serve as a sign to Cage's immediate wrestling future. The AEW/ROH star's contract is reportedly set to expire shortly, with no news of a new deal having been reported. Should Fox, Christian, and Metalik emerge victorious in this match, it could be a sign that Cage's time in AEW and ROH may be coming to an end.