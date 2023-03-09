Samoa Joe Agrees To Defend ROH TV Title Against Mark Briscoe

Samoa Joe may have lost his TNT Championship to Wardlow this past Sunday at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, but he got right back on the horse during Thursday night's episode of "ROH on HonorClub." To kick off the show, he successfully defended his ROH World Television Championship against Tony Deppen. After the contest, however, Joe didn't have much time to rest before Mark Briscoe came out to challenge him to an ROH TV title match. The champ agreed, but as of right now, no date for the match has been announced.

Now under the AEW umbrella, this is the second week of the "new era" of weekly Ring of Honor programming under Tony Khan. That said, both Joe and Briscoe are no strangers. The current TV Champ has tasted ROH gold on multiple occasions, including as both the ROH Pure and World Champion, making him just the seventh-ever Triple Crown Champion in the promotion's history. Not only that, Joe was inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year.

As for Briscoe, he and his late brother Jay have been synonymous with Ring of Honor for over 20 years, winning the World Tag Team Championship 13 times while also being inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year. Eight days following the tragic death of his brother, Mark made his AEW debut with a victory over Jay Lethal in a tribute episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Most recently, Briscoe teamed up with the Lucha Brothers to defeat Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show.