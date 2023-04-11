WWE Raw Ratings Plummet Back To Earth Following Last Week's Post-WrestleMania Show

The Nielsen ratings for the post-WrestleMania edition of "WWE Raw," were overwhelmingly strong. In fact, the "key demo" rating most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49, was the largest audience in over three years, since before the COVID-19 lockdown started.

With there always being a large increase for the post-WrestleMania show, the question was just how much the ratings would drop for the next episode, which aired this past Monday. The answer? More or less back to normal. According to Wrestlenomics and ShowbuzzDaily, the April 10 edition of "Raw" averaged 1,818,000 viewers overall across its three hours. Approximately 774,000 were in the key demo for a 0.59 rating in adults aged 18 to 49. The key demo number placed it first in ShowbuzzDaily's ranking of the day's cable originals. It also topped the broadcast networks' primetime lineups for Monday.

Compared to last week's episode, there was a 20 percent drop in total viewers and a 22 percent drop in the key demo. For the bigger picture, using the comparisons to the median of the previous four weeks as tracked by the Wrestlenomics Patreon page, the April 10 show was up one percent in total viewers and seven percent in the key demo. The biggest percentage increase over the median came in adults aged 18 to 34 and male viewers aged 12 to 34, both of which rose 12 percent over the median. The only loss compared to the median came in adults aged 50, which saw a 3% drop.

Hour by hour, "Raw" opened with 1,755,000 viewers and a 0.56 rating in the key demo in the first hour, then rose to 1,964,000 viewers and a 0.64 rating in P18-49 for hour two, before dropping back to 1,734,000 viewers and a 0.58 rating in the third hour.