AEW's Marina Shafir Gets Feedback From Jon Moxley After Her Matches

AEW was founded on the idea of changing professional wrestling for the better. Not only did it seek to offer an alternative in the pro wrestling landscape, but it wanted to introduce the world to the next generation of talent. And part of that involved bringing together some of the greatest minds in the business to educate and coach up-and-coming performers.

Among the current crop of burgeoning stars is Marina Shafir. "The Problem" started her combat sports career in MMA, where she went undefeated from May 2012 to April 2014. Transitioning to pro wrestling, she started training at the WWE Performance Center in 2018. But after being released in 2021, she found a new home in AEW. And now, she's learning from multi-time world champion Jon Moxley. On the "Swerve City" podcast, Shafir discussed what it's like having Mox's mentorship at her disposal.

"It's really cool because he just gives me like a little feedback after my matches," she said. "I feel like he states some obvious s**t sometimes [that] I just don't see ... He had said a few things to me [in a way that] I just absorb it a little bit better. His perspective on s**t that I do is very interesting. Some of the things that he has suggested for me [to do have] clicked ... I still have some work to do, but I'm not very far off ... It's gonna be clicking for me whether it wants to or not and he's definitely helping me use that together."

Additionally, Shafir shared that the Blackpool Combat Club member has helped her to "really learn how an authentic me operates within this system."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Swerve City" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.