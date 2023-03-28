Jon Moxley Responds To CM Punk, Says He Was A Free Agent During 2022 AEW Title Run

Last week, a since-deleted Instagram Story from CM Punk once again cast a dark shadow on AEW. In it, Punk alleged that he was asked to work hurt prior to last year's All Out and that Jon Moxley had an issue losing to Punk in the build-up to their match. While Moxley has typically not waded into the waters of AEW drama, he joined his wife Renee Paquette on her podcast "The Sessions" this week to share some of his frustrations on the airing of everyone's dirty laundry.

"It's f***ing annoying. I don't want to get dragged into this dumb sh*t," said Moxley. "I could f***ing unload on a lot of f***ing people right now and when I start getting dragged into this sh*t. It tempts me to do that, but I'm not going to sink to that level."

With Punk injured last summer, Moxley carried the torch for AEW as the Interim AEW World Champion. Just days prior to All Out though, Moxley would defeat Punk to unify the lineal and interim titles on "AEW Dynamite," eventually leading to their rematch at the coming pay-per-view. However, what many don't know is that, while Moxley was the standard bearer for AEW, carrying its title, he was operating without a contract. "The entire summer, I was not under contract. I could have walked into SummerSlam that night with the AEW f***king belt if I had been so inclined," Moxley revealed. "Nobody knew that because I don't put my sh*t out there in the world and let everybody know every f***ing thing about my business."

As for discussions about how things would be handled with the titles and Punk, Moxley had sharp words about those talks. "Tony is not my boss. I don't have to do sh*t," Moxley reminded. "So even being in this room and offering and agreeing to a storyline that puts you over at the pay-per-view, if anything, I'm bending over backwards for Tony and for this dude and for the company."

