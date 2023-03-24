Backstage News On CM Punk Working Hurt In AEW And Heat With Jon Moxley

Just as things appeared to be heading in a positive direction with CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling, the former WWE superstar took to social media to blast talent involved with the company on March 23, saying he worked hurt in his match with Jon Moxley on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite." The match between the two happened ahead of the All Out pay-per-view and saw Moxley squash Punk just prior to Punk defeating Moxley at the PPV. According to Punk's Instagram post, he wasn't cleared to wrestle when the first match happened, stating that the original plan was always to work the All Out match but Moxley told him prior that he wouldn't lose to Punk, leading to the first match needing to take place.

Fightful Select followed up on the news, stating that those "familiar with the situation" at the time had talks with Punk and had said, "he wasn't comfortable competing in any capacity without being cleared first." The report also suggests there being concern Punk wouldn't attend the August 17 episode of "Dynamite," the week prior to his match with Moxley, mentioning that specific travel arrangements were made that night to ensure Punk would arrive, also floating around the idea of getting paid more for working without being 100 percent.

All Out 2022 was the night Punk last appeared for the company due to a backstage brawl with The Elite. According to Fightful, the situation also left Moxley having heat with Punk, along with Chris Jericho, who was referred to as a "liar and a stooge" in Punk's post. Ultimately, Fightful stated that those in AEW were told if it came down to "Moxley or Punk," the company would go with their second World Champion in Moxley. No news on a Punk return has been confirmed, but the report does suggest he is well aware of the issues he's caused backstage and the idea of talent walking out upon his return could be possible.