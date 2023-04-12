WWE Prospect, Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Returning To Amateur Wrestling

WWE's Gable Steveson is officially returning to amateur wrestling competition, which was announced on Tuesday evening. According to a press release from Team USA, Steveson registered for the U.S. Open, which is set to take place later this month. The U.S. Open is the first step in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic trials next summer.

As reported earlier in March, Steveson, during an interview with "MMA Fighting," revealed that he was interested in participating in the 2024 Olympic Games and winning a second gold medal. The WWE star won his first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 125kg freestyle wrestling category.

It was noted in the press release that he will be returning to action as a "representative of the Gopher Wrestling Club, Minnesota's regional training center for international styles." Steveson is a former Gopher, and during his time at the University of Minnesota, he won several awards for amateur wrestling, including two NCAA titles, three Big Ten titles, and two Dan Hodge trophies.

Steveson signed with WWE back in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement but has yet to make his official WWE in-ring debut. His brother, Bobby Steveson, on the other hand, is currently wrestling in "NXT" under the ring name Damon Kemp and was formerly a member of the Diamond Mine stable.

Fans can watch Steveson's return to amateur wrestling at the 2023 U.S. Open live on FloWrestling. The event is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, between April 26 and April 30.