Mick Foley Doesn't Let WWE Hall Of Famer Status Define Him

Mick Foley is an iconic wrestler, who has had numerous personas over the years, but there's one thing that he doesn't let define him – his status as a WWE Hall of Famer. Foley recently spoke about his 2013 induction on "Foley Is Pod" and was asked if it bruised his ego that Bruno Sammartino was the headlining inductee that year.

"I don't mean to get all DDP on you here, but you don't let other people define for you what being a success is," Foley said. He noted that he has the same attitude about not being in the main event of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony as he did any other WrestleMania that he didn't main event.

"I feel like WrestleMania moments are not just confined to wrestling, they are life moments as well and we get to pick out what our own WrestleMania moments are," Foley explained, using his WrestleMania 22 match with Edge as an example. "Not one person would say that we were billed as the main event but a lot of people walked away thinking we had the best match on the show."

The hardcore legend also said that being inducted early in the night meant that his son Mickey would be able to stay awake and watch his father's induction. "I remember what Willie Nelson said in regards to going on first, 'Nothing wrong with that, get to go home earlier.'" Foley said.

According to Foley, he's met wrestlers who were hung up on not being in the WWE Hall of Fame, including now-WWE Hall of Famer Vader. Foley said he spoke with the late star when he was still alive, and compared Vader's cyclical thinking about the Hall of Fame to the cyclical thinking that abuse survivors would explain to Foley when he worked for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) call center.