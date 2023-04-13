Former Skinner Says He Doesn't 'Give Any Weight' To The WWE Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is meant to honor the trailblazers and history makers of professional wrestling. However, to some people, it can be more of a popularity contest or a hollow honorific.

Though legends like Andre the Giant, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Mae Young, and countless others have received recognition, so have slightly less deserving candidates like certain celebrities or politicians. That's why WWE legend "Skinner" Steve Keirn doesn't take an induction very seriously.

While speaking to "Wrestling Epicenter," Keirn shared his candid, honest thoughts about the annual event that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. The former president of former WWE developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling said that it's all part of the show since inductees aren't always chosen for their in-ring prowess.

"I get asked all the time about the Hall of Fame," he said. "But I keep going back to [the fact that] this business is a work. This business isn't real. When people go into the Hall of Fame — don't get me wrong — they all deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, but they're not all there [for] being great workers though ... I don't put any merit in there. It is an honor and that's great that those guys [are] in it. If it makes them better and if they get a little boost in their life or their ego or their career or anything that helps out of it, God bless them."