Great Muta, Who Has Never Wrestled In WWE, Was Surprised By Hall Of Fame Induction

Japanese pro wrestling legend The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, retired earlier this year after an illustrious career that took him all over the world and saw him compete in dozens of unique wrestling promotions.

His WWE Hall of Fame induction on Friday night came mostly due to the legacy he left in WCW, where he became a legendary figure in North America, largely due to his time tagging alongside and eventually feuding with "The Icon" Sting.

Despite being such an influential figure across the globe, Muta never competed in a WWE ring, something that he has frequently reflected on leading up to his 2023 retirement. The Great Muta was interviewed by Cathy Kelley last Friday to talk about what it meant to him to be inducted into the illustrious WWE Hall of Fame. "I actually never wrestled in a WWE ring before, so therefore I was honestly surprised, but at the same time very honored," Muta remarked.

While The Great Muta never competed in WWE, some of his most legendary matches and feuds came against WWE legends and Hall of Famers. Ric Flair, who did the honor of inducting Muta into the Hall of Fame on Friday, waged wars against Muta in NWA, WCW, and NJPW throughout the '80s and '90s.

The Great Muta's final singles match was against WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura, who faced the innovator of the Shining Wizard for the first time in 15 years at Pro Wrestling NOAH: The New Year in January.