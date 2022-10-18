The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE

Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Muta discussed his time competing in America with WCW but kept his feelings regarding his lack of a WWE run brief. After competing in WCW sporadically throughout the late '80s and '90s, Muta had a long-term tour of the company in 2000, spending most of the summer stateside with the promotion. "At that time, I was ready to return to the American mat," Muta told Hausman plainly. "So, I came back."

Competing as The Great Muta, the former nWo Japan leader won the WCW World Tag Team Championships before returning to Japan at the end of the year. The question of whether or not WWE was ever an option for Muto was left unanswered, but when asked how he feels about never competing in the juggernaut company, Muta has no regrets. "I just don't understand this," Muta admitted. "[WWE]'s way of thinking was so different at that time."

The Great Muta is widely considered one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers in history heading into his retirement in 2023. Despite never competing in the WWE, his time in WCW left an undeniable mark on American wrestling that continues to be seen to this day.