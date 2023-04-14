Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn Say That Everything Just Clicked When They Partnered Up

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Fallon Henley and Kiana James at Stand & Deliver earlier this month to become the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo successfully retained the gold against the former champions on the April 11 edition "WWE NXT" as they continue to usher in a new era for the women's tag team division on the developmental brand. In a recent interview, Fyre explained what made her and Dawn the ideal teammates.

"We've been through a lot together," Fyre told WrestleZone. "Whether it was in 'NXT UK' or over here, we've been through it [together]. Since being put together, I feel like everything's just really clicked. Everything's working. We're having a laugh, we're having fun while doing this, so I would really like to just keep going and see how far we can go with this."

Dawn began her run on "NXT" in November 2022 by feuding with Fyre. The former "NXT UK" stars would eventually join forces and chase after the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship, something Dawn believes made sense because of their backgrounds.

"I feel like because we have came through a lot of wrestling together, we've known each other for years, we've done 'NXT UK' together," Dawn added. "We're both two foreigners in America together. We have very similar paths and we've got very similar minds and similar upbringings. So I just feel like everything's very aligned."

