Samuray Del Sol Couldn't Get Work In Fallout From Brodie Lee Tweet

Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto, found himself in an emotional moment in late 2021. Following a hospitalization for COVID-19, and a miraculous return to the ring a few weeks later, he was grateful to be alive and also felt the presence of his fallen friend, Jon Huber. It being the day after Day of the Dead, Del Sol decided to pray.

"I got super emotional," Del Sol told Renee Paquette on "The Sessions." He said Huber had been of immense help during his early days in WWE, helping the luchador feel welcome. "He helped me out mentally."

Del Sol decided to send a tweet acknowledging and remembering Huber, but accidentally spelled Huber's name wrong and went to sleep. A major fracas brewed over the misspelling, with Chris Jericho calling out Del Sol on social media. Del Sol awoke and saw the response to his misspelling and was disheartened. "I just felt sad."

He said the tweet came from a place of gratitude, and notes that no one knows his side of the story as he was grateful to be alive after going from "almost dying" in the hospital to wrestling in AEW three weeks later despite "burning" lungs and spitting up blood. He said he could barely walk, but had a potent combo of coffee, pre-workout, Advil, and CBD to help him through the match.

"I felt grateful but — at the end — I just felt heartbroken because my moment ... was overshadowed by that tweet," Del Sol confessed. The tweet not only hurt him emotionally but financially. "For a while, I did feel like the door did close for me to get bookings after that," Del Sol said. "I couldn't get work."

"I can see some people thought [it was for] clout, but I always say 'the boys know the boys.'"