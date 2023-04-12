Matt Hardy Says AEW Can Get 50,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium, Teases Broken Matt Return

After four years of existence, All Elite Wrestling is finally making its United Kingdom debut with the return of All In at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the host and AEW star was confident the company has the ability to fill quite a few seats in the massive stadium.

"There is a lot of demand for AEW over there," Hardy said, agreeing with co-host Jon Alba that the company could bring in 50,000 or even 60,000 people for the upcoming show. "I think if you come over there with some badass blockbuster event, I think it would do really, really well." Hardy cited the enthusiasm European fans have for wrestling, including citizens of countries outside the U.K. who will likely travel to the event. The AEW star also teased the possible impending return of his "Broken" persona on TV in the near future.

"Especially once [Ethan Page] started taking things out on Private Party, he kind of broke me," Hardy continued. "I definitely felt a little broken inside." Hardy then stated that he's been wrestling for decades and his body isn't what it used to be, and he believes he is a version of "Broken Matt Hardy" in reality. The 48-year-old wrestler teased that fans could see a new take on the "Broken" character coming to AEW television soon.

The "Broken Matt Hardy" character originated in Impact Wrestling, with Hardy helping innovate the concept of modern cinematic matches against the likes of his brother Jeff and the Decay faction. Hardy then took a version of the character to WWE and later AEW, where it was agreed the character "didn't work" due to a lack of fan interaction during the period of COVID-19 regulations.

