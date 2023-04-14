Steve Maclin Reflects On His Standing Friendship With Wesley Blake

Though they were once touted as "The Forgotten Sons," Steve Maclin could never forget the impact his former tag team partner Wesley Blake made on him, both in and out of the ring. In 2018, Maclin — then wrestling under the name of Steve Cutler — joined forces with Blake and Jaxson Ryker in "WWE NXT." Through their work on the black and gold brand, Maclin and Blake began to form an off-screen friendship as well.

The Forgotten Sons were later dispersed, and both Maclin and Blake were subsequently released from WWE in early 2021. Last year, though, the two received another opportunity to work together, as they won tag team gold in Wrestling Revolver. In a recent interview with Fightful, Maclin discussed his emotions in reuniting with Blake in the ring. "It's the best ... He's my brother. He's my best friend. We don't hide anything from each other. We talk to each other. We text, call every morning [when] he's taking the kids to school. We're always FaceTiming and chatting."

Maclin continued, proclaiming Blake as one of the best unsung performers in the business. "He's one of the absolute best flawless in that ring. Just no wasted motions with him," Maclin explained. Though Blake may not get the recognition Maclin believes he deserves, it may soon be coming as Wesley Blake has adopted a role as a trainer and coach to several professional wrestlers — a role Maclin thinks will benefit them greatly. Last summer, Blake served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center for a bit.