Wesley Blake Reportedly Recently Worked For WWE

Could a WWE return be in the future for Wesley Blake?

Fightful Select has reported that Wesley Blake was a recent guest coach at the WWE Performance Center. Blake is apparently "highly regarded" at the PC, as he was a talent who spent a great deal of time there and his work outside the company was "internally seen as admirable."

Blake initially signed with WWE in 2013 and made his first television appearance in January 2014 under a cowboy gimmick. He went on to form a tag team with Buddy Murphy in August of that year. The two were managed by Alexa Bliss and captured the "NXT" Tag Team titles in January 2015. The team split up in 2016 and Blake was off of television for several months. In August 2018, he formed the Forgotten Sons with Jaxson Ryder and Steve Cutler. A year before Blake's release in April 2021, the stable was called up to the main roster on "SmackDown."

Blake made his AEW debut under the ring name Westin Blake on the August 23 edition of "AEW Dark". He has also made appearances for Control Your Narrative, PW Revolver, and RCW.

Fightful also clarified in the report that Santana Garrett was just a guest coach at the PC. Earlier this week, Garrett took to social media and posted a picture of herself in a WWE shirt, which led to speculation that she was hired full-time as a coach. Garrett had previously wrestled for WWE under the "NXT" brand from 2019 until 2021.