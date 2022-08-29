Santana Garrett Seemingly Confirms New Role With WWE

It seems more and more people are returning to WWE every week, ever since Vince McMahon shuffled off into retirement and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEO's, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Head of Creative. And while most of the returns have pertained to WWE's talent pool, there have been some backstage shakeups as well, with Road Dogg getting himself rehired just last week. Now, another former WWE wrestler appears to be returning to the fold, with a backstage role of her own.

Shortly after a post by Wrestling News suggesting that she had been rehired by WWE to work at the Performance Center, former WWE star Santana Garrett posted a brief message on Twitter, along of a photo of her in an official WWE shirt, seemingly confirming the news.

"This is NOT a throwback..." Garrett tweeted, complete with a winking emoji.

While Garrett worked as enhancement talent for WWE in 2013, 2016, and 2018, as well as the 2017 Mae Young Classic, but she wouldn't officially sign with the promotion until 2019. Garrett spent most of her WWE tenure as a lower card wrestler in "WWE NXT," though she would make brief appearances on the main roster, losing to Bianca Belair on "Raw" in 2020 and competing in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble. The Rumble would be Garrett's last match in WWE, as she was released in June 2021.

Garrett has continued to wrestle, most notably making a handful of appearances in AEW. She wrestled four matches for the promotion, with her last appearance coming in November 2021, when she lost to future AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on "AEW Rampage." It's unclear if the 34-year-old Garrett will be retiring from wrestling full-time, or will be serving as a coach.