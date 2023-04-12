Indi Hartwell Discusses Emotions Of Sharing NXT Title Win With The Way

Despite being attacked by Cora Jade on "WWE NXT," new "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell is still basking in the glow of her victory at Stand & Deliver. On WWE's "The Bump," Hartwell gushed about how much it meant, not only to have help from Dexter Lumis to win the title, but also to reunite with The Way members Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Johnny Gargano after Gargano's victory over Grayson Waller.

"That moment was one of the best moments I've had in WWE," Hartwell gushed. "I've been through so much with The Way. We're like a family, we're a family on TV but we're like a family in real life." Hartwell says it was especially nice to have the reunion in front of a crowd, as so much of The Way's time in WWE was during the audience-free ThunderDome era. Hartwell got emotional when she went through the curtain after winning the Women's Title and seeing LeRae.

"There's no one else I would rather come back through the curtain to," Hartwell said. "She said she didn't even cry when Johnny [Gargano] won his "NXT" Title, so that meant the world to me, and I didn't think that I was going to get emotional but seeing her cry and get emotional made me emotional." Hartwell says what made it even more special is that LeRae held the "NXT" Women's Tag Championships alongside Hartwell, Hartwell's first title in WWE. "[Candice] never got to win the "NXT" Women's Championship but I know that she's living through me." Hartwell's future is unclear, as she was not only attacked by Jade on the April 4 "NXT," but also distracted by Zoey Stark, leaving Hartwell looking for revenge on both women.