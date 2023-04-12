Wardlow Getting His Title Rematch Against AEW TNT Champ Powerhouse Hobbs

Two-time former TNT Champion Wardlow had not been seen AEW programming since losing the title to Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 8 edition of "Dynamite," which came just three days after he regained the title from Samoa Joe at the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco, California. In the interim, Hobbs and Q.T. Marshall had been taunting "Mr. Mayhem" in their "QTV" segments, a thinly-veiled, Q.T.-led send-up of TMZ's daily syndicated TV show. On Wednesday, though, Wardlow returned on "Dynamite," but he didn't show his face in the arena proper. Instead, he directed a cameraman outside, where he turned his focus to Hobbs' custom car.

"Run!" Wardlow barked at a parking attendant before turning to the camera and exclaiming, "Hey Hobbs! Nice car!"

Wardlow attacked the vehicle with a pipe and then a velvet rope stand, taking out both windshields in the process. After skewering the front passenger window with a forklift that he spotted nearby, Wardlow then used the industrial vehicle to flip Hobbs' car.

Later, AEW announced that Wardlow will get his TNT Title rematch against Hobbs on next week's episode of "Dynamite" at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also announced for that show is hometown hero Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter versus Toni Storm and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts, which was set up with a Hayter and Baker run-in after the latter team defeated Skye Blue and Riho. Expect more matches to be announced this Friday night on "Rampage" on TNT.