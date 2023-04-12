Jay White Says He And Juice Robinson Are 'Bullet Club Gold'

The convoluted drama of Bullet Club continues. With Jay White's return to AEW last week, aligning with Juice Robinson, it became clear that while White was booted from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he has not given up on Bullet Club. On Wednesday night's "Dynamite," White and Robinson appeared in a backstage vignette, declaring themselves not only "The Bang Bang Gang" but also "Bullet Club Gold." White and Robinson didn't address the Bullet Club drama in Japan, instead focusing on Ricky Starks, whom they attacked last week.

"How'd that Bladerunner feel boy?" Robinson asked.

It appears Starks is currently at a two-to-one disadvantage against Bullet Club Gold. White promised that "this is only the beginning" and that it will be the "greatest era of Bullet Club ever" as the group takes over AEW.

The news comes as NJPW's Bullet Club is in turmoil, with El Phantasmo and David Finlay both claiming to be leaders, along with White. Finlay recently attacked ELP, seemingly jettisoning him from Bullet Club, much in the same fashion that Finlay attacked White in his final match in NJPW, during February's Battle In The Valley event. Finlay even shares White's old manager Gedo.

Bullet Club Gold marks the third version of Bullet Club currently existing right now, as Japan is home to the primary Bullet Club faction, along with the subgroup House of Torture. Impact Wrestling is home to Bullet Club members Chris Bey and Ace Austin, and now Bullet Club Gold is in All Elite Wrestling. The original stable was formed in 2013.