Rey Mysterio Discusses His Addiction To Painkillers And The Help He Received From WWE

No matter what you do in life, it's important to have a support system comprising friends and family to have your back. For Rey Mysterio, the most important part of his network since the very first day he stepped in a ring was his wife, Angie.

As he shared in his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, she has been with him through all the monumental highs and disheartening lows. Though his recent achievements have shined a spotlight on the good parts of his career, the legendary luchador recently discussed the darker times as well.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's "imPAULsive" podcast, Mysterio opened up about being addicted to painkillers at one point in his WWE run. It started with the medication that his doctors prescribed after his many surgeries, but soon the habit became more troubling.

"My wife caught me," he said. "One time when we were on vacation, she saw that I was just out of it completely. So she gave me an ultimatum. She goes, 'When we get back home, you can either take your pills or you can take your family. You choose.' That really opened me up and it made me a stronger person. I remember [after] getting back home to San Diego, [I] flew to TV the next day, spoke to Vince [McMahon], and I told him I need to check myself in [to rehab]. I need some time off. He was cool with it. He was like, 'It takes a man to own up to what you're doing.'"