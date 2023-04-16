Alpha Academy Has High Hopes For The Potential Of Maximum Male Models

While Chad Gable may have a bone to pick with Maximum Male Models on-screen for trying to recruit his Alpha Academy teammate Otis, the former Olympian athlete has nothing but respect for Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé, and mån.sôör off-screen.

"They're finally getting a chance to do their stuff on a bigger level on TV and we've got so much talent on our roster that doesn't always get the chance to shine," Gable told Ryan Satin during a recent appearance on the "Out of Character" podcast alongside Otis.

He continued on to say that he found the content that the group posted on their YouTube channel to be entertaining and said that Dupri, ma.çé, and mån.sôör all just dove into their characters. He noted that he thought Maximum Male Models had made the most of their character instead of complaining about it despite their potential frustrations with the act, comparing it to the manner in which he handled the Shorty G gimmick he portrayed throughout 2019 and 2020.

"They're so committed to it in a way that is so endearing," Gable said. "The more they get of them, [people] are just going to love, to love to hate them in the best possible way."

Otis praised mån.sôör for his match with Cesaro at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019 and recalled thinking to himself that he was a future star, while he complimented ma.çé's in-ring abilities. Gable also had nothing but nice things to say about Dupri, saying that all eyes are on her when she's in the ring and admiring her ability to make herself a spectacle.

