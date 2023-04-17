Tommy Dreamer Credits Impact Locker Room For Company's Progress

Impact Wrestling has had quite the journey in their 20-year history. Currently under Scott D'Amore's leadership, the company seems to have found their niche while also continuing to rebuild from where they were less than a decade ago. Ahead of Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer spoke to Dominic D'Angelo of "Ad Free Shows." When asked what stands out to him about Impact currently, Dreamer stated, "The locker room."

"When Scott D'Amore took over, there was a lot of doubt," Dreamer said. "There was a lot of doubt from the internet that, 'Hey, is this company going away?' We heard so much of, 'Is TNA finally going to go away?' Here comes Scott D'Amore [and] the biggest thing is everyone's going to get paid. Then it was deciphering who wants to be here and who does not. Who's looking at this as a stepping stone to go somewhere else? Cool, we get it. It's a wrestling company pretty much run by wrestlers or former wrestlers."

Dreamer said that having former wrestlers in charge is helpful during production meetings because "if they boys are going to pop, the fans are going to pop," as they are all wrestling fans at the end of the day. He also recalled working for Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon, and now D'Amore, and they don't sleep because they're always working. He also credits the men and women in the locker room for being hungry in wanting the company to succeed.

The 52-year-old is set to compete in a 10-man tag team Hardcore War match at Rebellion as he leads Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, and Bhupinder Gujjar to take on Bully Ray, The Good Hands, Masha Slamovich, and Kenny King.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ad Free Shows" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.