This Sunday's Impact Rebellion PPV Will Be Available For Purchase On YouTube

Impact Wrestling has expanded its pay-per-view distribution ahead of Sunday's Rebellion PPV.

The promotion has announced that Rebellion will be available to purchase on YouTube in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. This is in addition to the show airing on Fite TV. The pay-per-view will cost $39.99 no matter which platform on which it is ordered. There is no word on what this means for the long-standing relationship between Impact Wrestling and Fite TV.

The main event of the show will see KUSHIDA face Steve Maclin for the vacant Impact Wrestling World Championship, which was vacated by Josh Alexander after he suffered a shoulder injury. Alexander had been the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion in the title's history at 348 days. A victory for either man would mark their first world singles title in the company. The show will also feature an Ultimate X Match for the Impact World Tag Team Championships as Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey defend their titles against The Motor City Machine Guns.

The one match that is currently up in the air is the Impact Knockouts Championship match as Mickie James recently pulled from the Sacrifice PPV due to injury. Should James be cleared to compete, she will defend her title against Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. If she is not cleared to compete, Purrazzo and Grace will wrestle in a singles match to declare a new champion.

Rebellion will take place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.