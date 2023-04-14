Samuray Del Sol Talks Origins Of Mercedes Mone Friendship

Though their paths in professional wrestling might have veered off from each other, Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto in WWE) and Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) remain close friends, and business partners, in real life. On "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Del Sol explained the origin of his friendship with Moné, which began during their stints in "WWE NXT." Eventually, the two discovered they shared several mutual interests.

"We both love the same things," Del Sol explained. "We both love lucha libre. We both love to practice everywhere. Wherever I'm at, it's like, 'Hey, I'm going to go down there and practice'. 'All right, cool. Let's go.' On top of that, she's [also] my neighbor and when Abby (his wife) always makes Mexican food or salsa, she's like, 'All right, I'm there.' 'All right, cool. Come on.'"

Del Sol went on to mention that the two's professional wrestling goals aligned as well, and thus, they clicked. Outside of wrestling, though, Moné and Del Sol worked together to expand on another passion — CBD (Cannabidiol). Last October, the pair won the Industry Newcomer Award at the World CBD Awards for their co-operated Kanndela brand. Through their joint efforts, Del Sol and Moné obviously hope to continue thriving, but also continue "living a long, healthy lifestyle."

While Del Sol is widely exploring the independent wrestling circuit right now, Moné has begun to propel her post-WWE career abroad. Since making her debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January, Moné has claimed possession of the IWGP Women's Championship, with her next title defense slated to take place on April 23 against Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom.