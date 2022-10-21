Sasha Banks And Former WWE Star Win CBD Award

Sasha Banks is having no trouble finding success outside the world of professional wrestling. Since walking out of "WWE Raw" along with fellow WWE star Naomi earlier this year, the two have made appearances at New York Fashion Week, and Banks is set to appear on an upcoming USA Network TV series hosted by Nikki Bella. Now, the CBD brand belonging to Banks — as well as former WWE wrestler Kalisto — known as Kanndela has won an award from the World CBD Awards.

In the past, Banks has been open about her use of CBD to alleviate her anxiety. She even credited CBD for helping her quit drinking. CBD is a chemical extracted from marijuana plants, but unlike THC, it does not create the sensation of a "high." Instead, CBD is used to minimize the effects of anxiety and depression, alleviate pain, and reduce the severity or frequency of seizures.

Banks has stayed very busy since her departure from WWE in May. While it's unknown if she or Naomi plan to continue wrestling, Banks has made it clear she has a wide range of interests she is looking to pursue. Rumors have swirled in recent months of a return to WWE for both the stars. With Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon, many inside and outside the industry believe that the chances of Banks and Naomi returning have shot up. Still, neither of the two has made any indication about their future plans inside the ring as of yet.