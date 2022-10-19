USA Network Advertises Sasha Banks For New Nikki Bella Hosted Show

USA Network has released the first look at the new series "Barmageddon," hosted by Nikki Bella, along with Carson Daly and Blake Shelton, and in the preview, it's revealed that Sasha Banks will be one of the contestants on the first season.

The series, which takes place in Shelton's bar, Ole Red, Nashville, TN, will pit celebrities, as well as fans, against one another in a series of elaborate games, and will also feature live music performances. In addition to Banks, performers and contestants include Brie Bella, Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Jay Pharoah, and many more. "Barmageddon" is scheduled to premiere on December 5.

While "Barmageddon" isn't directly connected to WWE, the USA Network and its parent company, NBCUniversal, have close connections to the company via the television deal for "WWE Raw" and the streaming deal between WWE and Peacock. While her participation in the show certainly isn't a definite sign that Banks is headed back to WWE imminently, it could serve as another piece of evidence that she still maintains ties with the company.

Banks and fellow WWE star Naomi both notoriously walked out of "WWE Raw" this past May. Since then, neither have appeared on WWE television, and rumors about their status have run wild ever since. It's recently been reported that Naomi, at least, seems to still be under contract with the company, possibly because her contract was frozen upon walking out. For a while, it seemed likely that the two were headed back to the company, as the WWE's internal roster was updated to feature the two stars in August. However, there still has been no sighting of either anywhere in the world of professional wrestling.