AEW All Access Ratings Continue To Drop Against NBA Competition

Ratings for AEW's new reality series "All Access" dipped after last week's slight bump.

ShowbuzzDaily is reporting that Wednesday night's episode of "AEW All Access" was viewed by an average of 281,000 viewers overall, a 17 percent drop from last week's viewership of 339,000. It's the lowest in the young history of the show. It continues to take a beating from the NBA. Last night, it went up against coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 123-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN.

"All Access" has mainly focused on the relationships between Adam Cole and Britt Baker, as well as the controversial relationship between Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. The show debuted at the end of March and has struggled to retain the lead-in audience provided by "Dynamite," much like the "Power Slap" show that previously occupied the timeslot.

This week's episode centered around November's Full Gear pay-per-view, with Melo and Guevara lamenting that her career had been stalled by their off-screen relationship becoming an on-screen relationship. The episode also featured cameos from Jeff Jarrett and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Both Tony Schiavone and Saraya have stated that they would not be appearing much on the show, with Schiavone citing his role in AEW's front office making it a small conflict of interest, and Saraya citing her anxious time on "WWE Divas" which she said drove her to drink. While Saraya is not heavily featured, she did appear this week, celebrating how good she felt after her return match at Full Gear.