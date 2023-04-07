AEW Dynamite Viewership Up For MJF Day Episode

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" drew an average of 877,000 viewers on TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The number is up from last week's episode, which drew 833,000 viewers.

As for the 18-49 key demographic, "Dynamite" drew a 0.30 rating, up from last week's 0.28 rating in the coveted key demo. However, the show ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 charts, per ShowBuzz Daily, finishing behind a few NBA regular season games on ESPN, "Vanderpump Rules" on the Bravo Network, "Watch What Happens Live" on the Bravo Network, and SportsCenter on ESPN. In comparison, the April 5 episode finished #4 on the Cable Top-150 list.

As for the year-over-year figures, AEW's flagship show was down 11 percent from the April 6, 2022 episode, which garnered 989,000 viewers on TBS.

This week's episode, which emanated from MJF's hometown of Long Island, New York, was headlined by the "MJF Day" festivities held in honor of the AEW World Champion. Also, the show included a "very important announcement" from AEW President Tony Khan, AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks, and a Career vs. Titles match pitting FTR against The Gunns.

With the NBA postseason set to get underway next week, it's unlikely AEW regains the top spot in the Cable 150 charts anytime soon. As of this writing, no matches have been announced for next week's show. The show will likely be built around the fallout from Jay White's debut, AEW's United Kingdom debut on August 27, and FTR's career-saving victory over The Gunns.

Meanwhile, the second episode of "AEW All Access" drew 339,000 viewers, and was up slightly from the 328,000 viewers garnered by the premiere episode. The reality show ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 charts.