Matt Hardy Reveals Timeline On Jeff Hardy's AEW Return, Says Brother Has Put In The Work

Jeff Hardy returned to television on the latest edition of "AEW Dynamite," helping his brother, Matt Hardy, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy take down The Firm. The former WWE Superstar had been gone since last June after Tony Khan suspended him following a DUI arrest. Now that he's back, Matt has shared some details about Jeff's road back to AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the older Hardy sibling revealed that Jeff was cleared to return at the end of last week. According to Matt, his brother's return had been discussed for a while, but it was delayed due to him having to undergo eye-related surgery, which took six to eight weeks to recover from.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Jeff has returned from a hiatus following personal and legal troubles. However, Matt believes that his younger brother is in a better place now. "This is the most work I've ever seen him do on himself, and he had 10 months. He just seems different... Once again, I don't want to sit here and vouch for him. I don't want you to take my word for it. I don't want you to take anyone else's word for it. I want you to watch him, and follow his actions, and he'll make you a believer if that's what you need."

According to Matt, Jeff was kept hidden ahead of this week's "Dynamite" so that his return could be kept as a surprise. Now that he's back, though, it won't take long to see Jeff in action again. During the podcast episode, Matt encouraged viewers to tune into tonight's "AEW Rampage" to find out what his brother's next match will be.