Jeff Hardy Reportedly Still Recovering From Surgery Despite AEW Dynamite Return

While there was plenty to talk about regarding last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," easily the most polarizing topic coming out of the show was the return of Jeff Hardy. The AEW star had been MIA from the promotion for nearly a year after he was suspended following his third arrest for DUI in recent memory, which ultimately led to Hardy heading to court and pleading no contest on the matter.

While many will continue to debate whether Hardy deserves another chance, it appears it'll be a minute before he truly steps into the ring again. Fightful Select reports that, despite his return last night, Hardy is still recovering from recent surgery, and he will not be wrestling for AEW over the next few weeks. Instead, the promotion has come up with alternate plans for him that will keep Hardy involved, but not wrestling for the time being. Hardy's surgery was related to his eyes, as revealed by his brother Matt this past week. Matt stated it would likely take five to six weeks of recovery time before Hardy was good to go, with Matt hoping he could return to AEW shortly after that. Obviously, Hardy's return occurred much sooner.

While the wrestling will have to wait, Hardy does appear to be cleared for physicality, as his return saw him save Matt, Kassidy, and HOOK from members of The Firm, with Hardy using a chair and even hitting a Swanton Bomb on Lee Moriarty. A match between The Firm, Matt, Kassidy, and HOOK is expected to be announced on "AEW Rampage," though Hardy has already revealed he and Private Party will be free of The Firm should they win.