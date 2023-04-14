Cavinder Twins Again Hint At Joining WWE After Stepping Away From Basketball

WWE has had its eyes set on the popular Cavinder twins — Haley and Hanna — becoming the next Bellas for a while now, and that hope moved one step closer to perhaps become a reality earlier this week. The basketball duo announced that they'd be foregoing their final years of college hoops eligibility in order to "start a new chapter" in their lives.

While on "The Today Show" Thursday morning, the Cavinders didn't hide their affinity for WWE, which should come as no surprise given their involvement with the "Next In Line" program since 2021. When asked about the possibility of working for WWE in the future, both smiled and relayed excitement about what could come down the line. "We love the WWE," Haley said. "The fan base, the sport, the fitness side of it –- they're great, our partner, and we're very excited in a future with them."

After developing a strong following on social media, the Cavinders opted against taking advantage of the 5th years of athletic eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. Last season, they played pivotal roles for the Miami Hurricanes, assisting in the program experiencing its best finish in the women's program's history, reaching the Elite Eight before losing to the eventual National Champions — the LSU Tigers.

However, the twins know that there are other opportunities out there that await them and they'd like to explore taking advantage of them as best as possible, particularly when it comes to monetizing what they have to offer.