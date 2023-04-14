Angel Garza Says He Plans To Stay Ready When Opportunity Comes Knocking In WWE

Angel Garza is rarely seen on WWE television these days, but that doesn't mean he's not ready for whatever comes his way. The 30-year-old is a member of the "SmackDown" brand and recently took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal. It was only his second televised match in 2023 thus far, which has been a talking point among fans.

When a fan tweeted a photo of Garza with the caption, "One of WWE's most wasted talents right now," he retweeted it and stated, "Thanks for that ... I'll always stay ready for when the opportunity comes."

Garza signed with WWE in 2019 and went on to capture the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship by the end of that year. He was suddenly called up to the main roster in the spring of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. From there, he aligned with Andrade and Zelina Vega as they chased the "Raw" Tag Team Championship for several months.

In 2021, Garza formed Los Lotharios with his cousin Humberto Carrillo, but they haven't fared as well on "SmackDown." Ahead of WrestleMania 38, they both challenged Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat. Since then, Garza and Carrillo have come up short to The Usos and Hit Row. In December, Garza suffered a singles loss to Rey Mysterio.

Several WWE stars will likely receive a creative shakeup soon as Triple H announced a draft is coming, although no date has officially been set. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the underutilized tag team.