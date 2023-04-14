Road Dogg Doesn't Think Rhea Ripley Has Outgrown Judgment Day, Says That's The Goal

Through all the evolving that The Judgment Day has gone through, Rhea Ripley has maintained perhaps the most consistent booking. Her star power was elevated even further when she won this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble match and went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 to solidify herself as the only champion of her faction.

During a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know?," Brian "Road Dogg" James responded to a fan question regarding the notion that Ripley has outgrown Judgment Day.

"I see your line of thinking, and I can't argue with it," James said. "But I don't know that she's outgrown the group just yet. I still feel like her in that group — and this is just me not having any idea where the creative direction is going, this is me speculating — I would keep her with that group a little while longer and just let them marinate. They are so cool."

James explained that because Dominik Mysterio has so much heat right now, he views them as "a cool package" that will still provide Ripley with heat despite her being over. He doesn't disagree with the fan's statement about Ripley being "too cool," but he does think fans feel entitled to wanting what they want when they want it.

"She will outgrow the group hopefully," he continued. "I mean, that's the hope behind all of these title reigns and pushes is that the person will catch on and take off and everybody is the better for it. So hopefully she outgrows the group, I just don't think we're there yet."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh You Didn't Know?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.