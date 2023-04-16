GCW Red Means Green 2023 Live Coverage (4/16): GCW Tag Team Title Match Between East West Express & The Rejects

Game Changer Wrestling presents Red Means Green 2023 from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana. Seven matches are currently scheduled to take place, including Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver defending the GCW Tag Team Championship for the first time since winning the gold at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7 against former titleholders John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley of The Rejects. Last night at GCW I Can't Feel My Face 2023, Murdoch and Bentley defeated three-time GCW Tag Team Champions Ciclope and Miedo Extremo in a deathmatch, while Oliver and Wayne successfully teamed up with Myron Reed against Gringo Loco and Komander in a handicap match.

Announced card prior to the show

* East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) (c) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* Shigehiro Irie vs. Tony Deppen

* Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed

* Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, and Billy Roc vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice)

* Bryan Keith vs. Calvin Tankman

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Axton Ray and Shane Mercer

* BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Tommy Rich and Doug Gilbert

Our live coverage will begin at 6 pm ET