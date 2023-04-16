FTR Set To Appear On 4/19 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR has been booked for an appearance on the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Per the company's official Twitter account, the duo comprising Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will have a talking segment on the upcoming show. As of this writing, it remains to be seen what they have to say, though it's entirely likely that their next title feud will be set up. The duo recently won the titles for the second time after dethroning Colton and Austin Gunn, but will there be unfinished business with the upstart heels who tried to end their AEW careers? Or maybe they'll announce the recently teased rematch with NJPW's Aussie Open.

This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE Coast to Coast!

8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT

8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT

on @TBSNetwork

The segment comes after Wheeler and Harwood confirmed that they'll be sticking around in AEW until the end of their in-ring careers. During the latest episode of "AEW Rampage," they announced that they'd signed new four-year deals with the promotion following months of speculation about the team's future. Wheeler and Harwood's "Rampage" segment also saw them thank the fans for believing in them. FTR plans on retiring from professional wrestling after their contracts expire, but they intend to use their remaining time in the squared circle trying to become the greatest tag team of all time.

The upcoming edition of "Dynamite" will also feature segments from The Elite, Chris Jericho, and Adam Cole. Elsewhere, Jay White will face Kommander in his first AEW match since signing with the company, and Powerhouse Hobbs will defend the TNT Championship against Wardlow. It promises to be a stacked show, and some surprises are bound to occur on the night.