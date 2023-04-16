Chris Jericho And Adam Cole Set To Come 'Face-To-Face' On 4/19 AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole had some inspiring words for his AEW colleague Keith Lee last week, much to the chagrin of Lee's opponent Chris Jericho.

Adam Cole shared an announcement that Jericho and Cole will come face to face on this Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." The show will take place in Pittsburgh, PA. AEW shared a video from last week's "Dynamite," showing Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society comrade Daniel Garcia trash-talking Adam Cole, after Cole did his best to uplift Keith Lee, following Lee's loss to Jericho in the main event. Jericho was assisted in his victory by Lee's former tag team partner Swerve Strickland.

Cole helping Lee harkens back to the history that the two former NXT Champions almost shared, as there were reports that Cole was tapped to manage Lee in WWE before both men departed the company.

Despite Jericho being with AEW from its founding in 2019, Cole joining the company in 2021, and both men being employed by WWE for years, this will mark the first time that the two former ROH World Champions will cross paths in their lengthy careers. Despite his history with Ring of Honor, Cole has yet to be involved in the AEW-run Ring of Honor, while Jericho held the ROH title for a number of months. Jericho recently credited his ROH Championship run with helping promote the new version of the long-running independent promotion, which was hastily purchased by Tony Khan at the beginning of 2022.

"I think it really helped AEW get out of this kind of weird situation we were in and grow," Jericho said of his title reign.