The Miz Weighs In On Possibility Of His Daughters Wrestling

Second-generation wrestlers have become commonplace across the industry over the years, with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes following in their father's footsteps to continue growing their family legacy. But with many wrestlers in WWE now having their own young children, there is a chance for a new crop to come through in the future, including the two daughters of The Miz and Maryse.

During a recent "TikTok" video the "A-Lister" admitted that it is a simple situation if either of his children wants to get into wrestling, and it is something that The Miz doesn't plan on stopping them from pursuing, should they wish to.

"Whatever they want to do in their life I want to make sure that I can get them the tools to succeed in whatever their dream is," he said." So, if it is being a WWE Superstar then I'm a huge tool, they can use me as a person of knowledge and I will show them everything I could possibly know."

Of course, as a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, Miz has had plenty of success having reached the ultimate highs that the industry has to offer. But from starting his career not being able to change in the locker room, he has also experienced the lows as well, and that varied experience could prove to be useful down the line. However, Miz has already started teaching them certain things when they're just having fun.

"Sometimes I show them right now because sometimes they enjoy wrestling with me or having fun," he said. "If they really, really, truly want to do it, I'll teach them, no problem, no questions asked."

